A family dispute turned violent, three cars were vandalized in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Berettyóújfalu Járási Ugyésség brought charges of classified disorderly conduct and other crimes against five people who settled their family dispute in Pocsaj by fighting and vandalizing.

According to the indictment, a bad relationship developed between the members of the two families from Pocsaj due to a previous personal disagreement, and they often argued with each other. On February 27, 2021, at 6 p.m., in Pocsaj, at one of the houses, an argument broke out between the younger female defendant and the woman living in the house, and then they started fighting with each other.

While the two women were fighting, the two male defendants who came to the house kicked in the back door of the property, then entered the yard, scolding and threatening to beat the woman who lived there. The abuse was prevented by the family members present, but by kicking the fence gate, the owners suffered 1,200 forints in damages.

The male defendant then damaged two cars parked on the street of his angry friends. He kicked the side door and rear window glass of one, and the right side mirror, window glass, and body of the other. After the user of one of the cars living in the house found out what had happened, he took a spade with a wooden handle suitable for taking human life from his yard, which he used to break the rear windshield of the vehicle used by the angry people. The damage to the three cars totaled nearly a quarter of a million forints, which was not recovered.

In the meantime, the members of the two families continued to fight in the street, with their mutual abuse they caused injuries to each other and to an outsider woman, which healed within eight days. The defiantly anti-community, violent behavior of the perpetrators was capable of causing offense and alarm in those who noticed it.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendants, who are at large and have confessed to their crimes, for the crime of disorderly conduct committed in a group, the crime of attempted grievous bodily harm, the crime of trespassing, and the crime of vandalism causing minor damage. In his indictment, he proposed that the Berettyóújfalu District Court issue a criminal order based on the case files, imposing a suspended prison sentence on all the defendants, and ordering the two male defendants to be placed on probation for the probationary period.

ugyeszseg.hu