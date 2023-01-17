A free residential LED replacement program has been launched in Debrecen

Thanks to the cooperation between the municipality of Debrecen and CYEB Energiamegoldások Kft., between January 16 and February 28, 2023, those who have a Debrecen residential address card and are registered customers of the electricity provider, i.e. have an electricity meter in their name, can apply for free LED light sources by applying on the ledcsere.hu website.

An average Hungarian household has 20 light bulbs, the operation of which accounts for nearly one-third of the household’s total electricity costs. By using LED light sources, significant savings can be achieved in terms of electricity costs, and thanks to the lifespan of these light sources of up to 10 years, their users produce much less waste than those who light with traditional light bulbs.

With the help of the calculator on the website https://ledcsere.hu/, you can calculate with a few clicks the annual savings that result from lighting your home with modern light bulbs. Also on this page, anyone who has a Debrecen residential address card and is a registered customer of the electricity supplier, i.e. with an electricity meter, can register in a few minutes by clicking on the Application menu item. After filling in some data or uploading a document, the system calculates how many free LED light sources the given household is entitled to based on the annual electricity consumption and the number and usage time of the light bulbs in the applicant’s home.

It is important that the applicant select Debrecen as the pick-up location on the last page of the registration!

The applications are checked by the staff of CYEB Kft., so it may take a few working days. Applicants will receive an e-mail regarding the date of collection in the weeks following registration.

debreceninap.hu