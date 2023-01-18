A grandmother bit her five-year-old granddaughter on the face in a hospital in Debrecen

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the woman who assaulted her hospitalized granddaughter for the crime of light bodily harm committed against a person unable to defend herself.

According to the indictment, the 5-year-old victim was undergoing medical treatment in a Debrecen hospital starting on September 9, 2021.

On September 12, 2021, the defendant was visiting the minor child at the health facility, who became agitated during a telephone conversation around 7 p.m. After that, she went back to the ward, where the minor victim started talking to her, but the woman shouted at her granddaughter angrily, and then grabbed the upper body of the child lying in bed with both hands, pulled the child close, and bit her left cheek.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the minor, unable to defend herself, suffered a bruised bite on her left cheek, which healed within 8 days.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen filed charges against the defendant at the District Court in Debrecen for the crime of light bodily harm committed to the injury of a person unable to defend themselves. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a suspended prison sentence on the defendant without conducting a trial.

District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen

Picture: illustration.