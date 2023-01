Two passenger cars collided head-on on Wednesday morning in the Debrecen area, near kilometer 2 of road 4805 leading to Hajdúszovát – the county disaster management announced.

The firefighters were alerted to the road leading to Hajdúszovát. Debrecen’s professional firefighters de-energize the vehicles. A rescue helicopter also arrives at the scene. The affected section was closed for the duration of the rescue.