The vandals of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen were arrested – pictures, video

According to the suspicion, a 50-year-old man and his 32-year-old companion stole copper window sills from the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen. Local detectives caught them and took them into criminal custody.

According to the investigation data, on the night of February 9, 2023, the 50-year-old man arranged with a 32-year-old friend to steal the copper window sills of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen. They walked to Kossuth square and then started the operation behind the building. The older man began to pry open the windowsills with a pair of pliers, while his companion acted as a lookout. The mastermind managed to remove a total of three discs but damaged more.

As it turned out, their first trip the next day was to a local iron colony, where they sold the windowsills.

After the report, the investigators conducted an on-site inspection, interviewed witnesses, and collected partial data. Their work soon brought results, they identified the suspected perpetrators. The older man was arrested by the patrol on February 13, while his companion was brought to the police station the next day by the criminal prosecutors. Both confessed during their interrogation.

During the full investigation of the case, the police also visited the iron colony, where they succeeded in confiscating all the copper plates handed over.

The investigators detained both members of the pair and submitted a motion for their arrest. The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against them due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of theft.

police.hu