A man stole a wallet in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting an investigation into the suspicion of theft.

According to the investigation, the man in the video stole a wallet in a drugstore on Kishegyesi Street in Debrecen on January 24, 2023, at around 10 a.m.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has information about the crime contact the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day. 040, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu