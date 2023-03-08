Psychology week at the University of Debrecen: the Insta generation was one of the discussed topics

This year, too, the traditional Psychology Week was organized by the Institute of Psychology of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen. At the event, which lasted from February 27 to March 2, those interested could hear presentations from almost all segments of the scientific field.

The Psychologist Department is a decades-old tradition in psychology training in Debrecen for almost 50 years.

The professional week enjoys the support of the institute’s management, as this program also contributes to the students’ knowledge and professional socialization

– Professor Judit Molnárné Kovács told.

The director of the Institute of Psychology emphasized: the special feature of the series of events is that it is organized by the students, who invite specialists from the most diverse fields of science and practice whom they would like to hear in the context of a lecture, or with whom they can participate in a workshop.

Interest is the key to their choices: presentations that give a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of clinical psychological practice or the development of mental health are very popular

-added the director.

The institute’s departments presented themselves as part of the professional week, so the students could gain an insight into the research work in addition to the education.

Thanks to the invited speakers, the participants were able to get to know, among others, the activities of the Adult Psychiatry Department of the Kenézy Gyula Campus Clinical Center, the Mental Health and Equality Center of the University of Debrecen, and the Hungarian Antistigma Working Group.

Among the topics of the presentations, questions that affect many were also on the agenda, such as the types of eating disorders, their possible psychological background and therapy, the psychology of human performance, the endangerment of minors, or even the problems of choosing a partner.

During the lectures, the students could also encounter current events such as the Insta-generation, as technical development has accelerated explosively in the last 20-30 years, which has an impact on human and therefore social development, or as national identity, community responsibility is the in relation to the conflict in Ukraine.

unideb.hu