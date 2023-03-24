Two men stole a car’s catalytic converter in Debrecen

According to reasonable suspicion, the two men stole the catalytic converter of a car in Debrecen. The police have finished investigating the case.



The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted proceedings against two men on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of theft. According to the investigation data, the suspects cut the catalytic converter of a car in Debrecen on March 24, 2022, and then stole it. Their journey did not last long, as the police caught them not far from the scene. In the car of the 20- and 17-year-olds, they found the cut-off catalytic converter and the instrument used to commit the crime. The brother and sister were produced and interrogated as suspects. Both confessed.

The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu