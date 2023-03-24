The police in Püspökladány completed the investigation of a serious accident

A car overturned on the outskirts of Tetétlen last August. The police have finished investigating the case.



The Püspökladanyi Police Department conducted proceedings against a man due to the well-founded suspicion of the commission of a misdemeanor for the negligent cause of a road accident. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving a car from Tetétlen toward Kaba on August 4, 2022. The driver chose the wrong speed of his vehicle, drove off the road and then overturned the car. One of the passengers was seriously injured in the accident.

The police officers of the Bishopric completed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu