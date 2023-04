An elderly man was found dead in his home in Soroksári on Friday afternoon. Suspecting that a crime was committed, the police launched a homicide investigation, police.hu reported.

The police were informed that an elderly man did not receive his delivered lunch. The police entered the house, where they found the man’s dead body. Traces at the scene indicated that a murder had been committed, so the Budapest Police Headquarters initiated a case of homicide against an unknown suspect.

MTI

pixabay