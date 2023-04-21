World Immunology Day – Focus on the antibody

Informative presentations for high school students on the occasion of World Immunology Day.

Date:

April 26, 2023 (Wednesday)

Location:

MTA DAB Headquarters

4032 Debrecen, Thomas Mann u. 49.

Organizers:

MTA DAB Immunology Working Committee,

Hungarian Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (MAKIT),

Hungarian Society of Immunology (MIT),

DE ÁOK Institute of Immunology,

DE ÁOK Department of Dermatology,

the Árpád Tóth High School in Debrecen,

the Circle of Friends of Kossuth High School

Program:

Opening:

Prof. Dr. Attila Bácsi (Institute of Immunology, University of Debrecen)

10.00-10.20

The origin, structure and functions of antibodies

Dr. Anett Mázló (Institute of Immunology, University of Debrecen)

10.20-10.40

Possibilities of using antibodies in research

Dr. Gábor Koncz (Institute of Immunology, University of Debrecen)

10.40-10.55

Antibodies in dermatological research

Dr. Kapitány Anikó (Department of Dermatology, University of Debrecen)

10.55-11.10

The use of antibodies in cancer medicine

Dr. Imre Lőrinc Szabó (Department of Dermatology, University of Debrecen)

11.10-11.25

Gap in the shield – Pathological autoantibodies

Dr. Zsófia Aradi (Department of Clinical Immunology)

11.25-11.30

Questions, discussion

11.30-11.35

Pause

11.35-11.50

Biological therapy – antibodies in dermatology

Dr. Tünde Várvölgyi (Department of Dermatology, University of Debrecen)

11.50-12.05

The other side of the coin – antibodies for healing

Dr. Melinda Nagy-Vincze (Department of Clinical Immunology, University of Debrecen)

12.05-12.15

The story of the first vaccine and its discoverer

Dénes Sütő (Tiszaparti Roman Catholic Primary School and High School, Szolnok)

12.15-12.25

The neutrophil granulocyte

Vince Viplak (Tiszaparti Roman Catholic Primary School and High School, Szolnok)

12.25-12.35

Genetic study of the KCNQ2 gene

Dóra Karolina Horváth (Lajos Kossuth Vocational High School, University of Debrecen)

12.35-12.45

The basis of modern rapid tests: the ELISA method

Panna Tóth (Árpád Tóth High School, Debrecen)

12.45-12.55

Details of Ignác Semmelweis’s discoveries through the eyes of today’s science

Gergely Gulyás (Árpád Tóth High School, Debrecen)

12.55-13.00

Closing remarks – Dr. Krisztián Gáspár (Department of Dermatology, University of Debrecen)

tab.mta.hu