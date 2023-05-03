A couple forgot about their child sleeping in the car for several hours in the heat

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the married couple who left their child in the car for several hours for the offense of serious bodily harm causing life-threatening negligence.

According to the indictment, the couple is raising five minor children, of which the 17-month-old victim is the youngest. At the time of the crime, August 16, 2022, the parents were working online at home.

On the morning of the day above, the mother took one of the children to a dance class. The session ended around 10 o’clock, so the woman asked her husband to bring their daughter home by car and take the 17-month-old victim with him, who will be able to fall asleep more easily in the car. In the meantime, a close acquaintance took the older child home as a favor, so the father turned back in the vehicle, and when he reached their place of residence, he noticed that the victim had fallen asleep. He didn’t want to wake her, so she left her in the car in front of the house, but he rolled down the windows of the front doors.

After that, the defendants worked and kept in touch with their colleagues on the phone, while the father forgot that the child was in the car. And the mother mistakenly thought that her husband drove his car into their yard as usual and that the other children playing outside would notice if the victim woke up, cried and would tell their parents.

The parents only went out to the car at 1:20 p.m., to find that the child was already unconscious, in a life-threatening condition in the 29-degree heat, suffering from heat stroke. The victim’s life was saved by quick and professional medical assistance.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges against the defendants at the Debrecen Court for the offense of serious bodily injury caused by negligence. In the indictment, he proposed that the court sentence both defendants to a suspended prison sentence.

Debrecen Court