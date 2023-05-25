Man Has Been Charged With Killing His Childhood Friend

The man who killed his childhood friend with several stab wounds after drinking together in 2022 is accused of extraordinary cruelty and homicide committed by a person unable to defend himself, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Prosecutor’s Office told MTI on Thursday.

According to the indictment, the 45-year-old defendant and his friend, who was the same age as him, had known each other since primary school, then worked at the same workplace and maintained a friendly relationship.

On November 29th, 2022, the victim, who had a drinking lifestyle, visited the defendant at his apartment to sign a work attendance sheet. The two men started drinking together, during which they consumed at least a liter of brandy. The two drunken men started to quarrel, pushed each other, fought, and the accused hit the victim several times. Because of the fight, the defendant’s wife and children left the apartment, but the woman called the police to their apartment because she thought the fight might escalate. After that, the defendant continued to abuse the victim, who could not get up from the armchair, gagged him, hit him several times, and then stabbed him several times in the neck with a pocket knife. The victim bled due to the stab wounds. After that, the accused went to sleep in the bedroom.

The public prosecutor’s office requested a life sentence for the accused and that he be released on parole after 26 years at the earliest, they said in the announcement.





MTI

pixabay