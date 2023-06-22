A man in Debrecen let his helpless partner die

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of classified homicide against the man whose partner died due to severe neglect.

According to the indictment, the man and the woman lived in a cohabitation relationship. In the spring of 2015, the victim was diagnosed with a serious illness, his health and physical condition continued to deteriorate, and by the end of 2019 he was completely immobilized.

From 2019, the defendant and his partner moved into a small property purchased by the employer. The perpetrator worked every day, heated the room in the morning in the winter and put food next to the victim. The helpless woman was alone during the day. Despite the fact that the man knew that his partner needed constant care, he did not ask for help from the woman’s family members or from the municipality.

On February 6, 2022, the man saw that his partner was dying, so he asked for help from the neighbors, who notified the emergency services. The victim died despite the care he received in the medical institution because the accused neglected his care for a long time.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen Court of Justice for the crime of manslaughter committed against a person unable to defend himself. In the indictment, the General Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the Court of Debrecen sentence the defendant to prison and, as a secondary punishment, prohibit him from practicing public affairs.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office)