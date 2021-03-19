Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

A tree branch split and a parking lot fell on Laktanya Street in Debrecen, yesterday morning. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the tree branch with a chainsaw. In Hajdúböszörmény and Fürdő Street, a tree fell on the sidewalk. The city’s professional firefighters cut down the tree with a chainsaw.

Near Hajdúhadház, three hundred square meters of dry weed and Avar burned on Thursday afternoon. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with hand tools.

police.hu