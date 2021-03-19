Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

A tree branch split and a parking lot fell on Laktanya Street in Debrecen, yesterday morning. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the tree branch with a chainsaw. In Hajdúböszörmény and Fürdő Street, a tree fell on the sidewalk. The city’s professional firefighters cut down the tree with a chainsaw.

Near Hajdúhadház, three hundred square meters of dry weed and Avar burned on Thursday afternoon. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with hand tools.

 

police.hu

Related Posts

Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Boy from Berettyóújfalu damages his relative’s car

Bácsi Éva

Senior Tax Authority Official Arrested on Suspicion of Graft

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *