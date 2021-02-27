Car Collides With Concrete Pillar, Then a Fence in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

According to the available information, a man from Bagamér was driving his car in Debrecen, on Szoboszlói út, on February 25th,when the accident happened at about 9 pm.

The 34-year-old man had chosen the speed of his vehicle incorrectly, the car slipped and crashed into a concrete pillar and then into a fence. After the collision, the concrete pillar fell on the front of a parked car.

 

 

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the accident. Police filed a violation report against the driver and his passenger for violating the curfew.

debreceninap.hu

