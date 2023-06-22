Dutch national team defender for the handball team of Debrecen

In the person of Tamara Haggerty, the Debrecen women’s handball team of the Champions League group stage confirmed a Dutch national team player.

The report on the club’s website on Wednesday reminds us that Kata Juhász was confirmed by the National Handball Academy to replace Réka Bordás, who left for Ferencváros, but she was seriously injured, her knee will be operated on Monday, and she will have to wait at least eight months for her return.

DVSC therefore had to step in and acquired 27-year-old 11-time Dutch international Tamara Haggerty, who has a two-year contract. In her homeland, the player played for VOC Amsterdam, West Friesland SEW and RKHV Quintus, followed by Germany’s Blomberg-Lippe, TuS Metzingen, Sweden’s IK Sävehof and Denmark’s Horsens.

Her best result is a silver medal in the Netherlands, a bronze medal in Germany, and a championship title in Sweden. She also played for Sävehof in the Champions League in the 2021/22 season and scored 28 goals.

(MTI / Debreceni Nap)