Body of 11-Year-Old Girl Found in River Tisza

The body of an 11-year-old girl drowned in the Tisza River has been found in the Tuzsér section of the river, Attila Gál, press officer of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg Police Headquarters told MTI on Monday.

Confirming press information, Attila Gál said that last Friday two sisters disappeared in the river, the 11-year-old girl’s sister was found in time so she survived. Gál added that police are investigating the case as a criminal case.

According to information from the regional online magazine Friss Média, an eleven and a nine-year-old girl went with a relative to the Benki section of the Tisza, which is a particularly dangerous part of the river, as it can be up to 25 metres deep.

According to the online magazine, the two girls were unable to swim and wanted to go ankle-deep in the water, but were swept away by a sudden wave. The nine-year-old child was rescued from the water by the owner of a campsite near the Tiszamogyorós ferry, but the older girl was not seen in the river. The man was informed of the accident by the Záhony police, who immediately got into a boat to look for the girls, they said.

debreceninap.hu