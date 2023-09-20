Debrecen police caught extortionists

The suspects demanded HUF 2 million (approx. 5378.75 EUR) from a man. Investigators have completed their investigation into the case.



An investigation was launched in November 2022 at the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department based on information received during the protection activities of the National Defense Service. According to the suspicion, a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old young man demanded HUF 2 million from the victim. A shopping center in Debrecen was designated as the place of handover and they agreed to meet on the morning of December 1, 2022. The 20-year-old man, who was the mastermind, was staying in Budapest, and his teenage companion went to the agreed location.

As he took the envelope full of money, he heard a shout of “police”, and the next moment he found himself lying on the ground, handcuffed. His companion was caught by the detectives in Budapest.

After questioning them as suspects, the police took them into criminal custody and submitted a proposal for their arrest. Both made detailed confessions. On December 4, 2022, the Debrecen District Court decided on the criminal supervision of the 20-year-old suspect, while his juvenile companion can defend himself at large in the current stage of the proceedings.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against them due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of extortion. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)