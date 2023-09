Yesterday, a tractor and a car collided on the outskirts of Kaba, at kilometer 193 of main road no. 4, on the side leading to Debrecen.

The car has fallen into a ditch and was on top of it. The professional firefighters from Püspökladány and the volunteer firefighters from Kaba secured the scene and then de-energized the car after it had been set on its wheels. The traffic on the main road was controlled.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay