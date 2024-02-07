A woman beat a trolley driver in Debrecen

The woman who hit the driver of a trolleybus in Debrecen in anger can expect a suspended prison sentence, the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office announced.



According to the indictment, the perpetrator was traveling on a trolleybus in Debrecen on the morning of November 6, 2023. The bus driver noticed that the drunk woman was sitting on the floor at the back door of the vehicle, so he told her to get off at the next stop.

The woman got off and the victim left the vehicle together with her, then the angry woman approached her and hit the man on the neck, who suffered injuries that healed within eight days.

According to the relevant legislation, a driver is a person performing a public duty who has been offended, and the law prescribes that his abuse is punishable by imprisonment of one to five years. The investigation in the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the woman for the crime of violence against a public official. In his indictment, he recorded as a moderate motion that the District Court of Debrecen, if the legal conditions are met, sentence the accused to 1 year and 6 months in prison, the execution of which should be suspended for a 3-year probationary period.

(Debreceni Nap)

Picture: illustration.