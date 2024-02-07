A man blinded his ex-girlfriend with his bare hands, the prosecution would increase his punishment

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed to increase the punishment of the 37-year-old man who, out of jealousy, gouged out his ex-girlfriend’s eyes with his bare hands.

The Nyíregyháza District Court sentenced the man with multiple convictions to 20 years in prison and 10 years of ban from public affairs for the crime of bodily harm causing danger to life and the crime of violation of personal freedom, except parole.

According to the verdict, a love relationship developed between the man and the victim in July 2020, which was unbalanced, they broke up with each other several times. At the beginning of February 2022, the accused approached his ex-girlfriend intending to reconcile, but she rejected his approach. They talked, and then the man grabbed the woman in anger and dragged her by the neck to the field next to the victim’s house, where he threw her to the ground. There he strangled her while threatening to kill her. The fragile woman tried to defend herself, but she had no chance against the much stronger man, who then squeezed out both eyes of the victim with great force. The injury was so painful that she lost consciousness. After she regained consciousness, she managed to get back to their house while constantly shouting for help. The woman’s relatives rushed to the call for help, at which point the accused fled the scene.

The woman’s life was saved by the immediate surgical intervention, but she lost her vision in both eyes, so her injury was cured with a permanent disability.

Against the verdict, the prosecution appealed for the aggravation of the imposed sentence, for the defendant’s mitigation, while his defense attorney appealed primarily for the establishment of a different legal qualification, and secondly for mitigation.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed to increase the prison sentence of the accused, who is considered to be a violent repeat offender.

According to the position of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the accused made good on his previous threats, committed his act with extreme brutality, in a cruel manner, driven by revenge, with which he physically and mentally destroyed the life of the 22-year-old young woman, who was raising her young child alone. Since he had previously been sentenced to prison for committing violent crimes against persons and property, his punishment is neither proportionate to his actions nor his danger to society, the application of the full rigor of the law is justified.

In the second instance, the Debrecen Board of Judges decides the case.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Picture: illustration.