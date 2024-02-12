They drowned an old man – the defendants of the cruel murder were sentenced in Debrecen

The two perpetrators who drowned an elderly person in Porcsalma in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county in February 2022 were legally sentenced to twenty years in prison; the Debrecen Jury thus upheld the first-instance verdict of the Nyíregyházi Court.

Ildikó Fórizs added that the court sentenced the defendants for the crime of manslaughter committed out of a desire for profit and harming a defenseless person.

According to the facts, on February 21, 2022, the defendants agreed to mix a sleeping pill into the old man’s wine and make him drink it, and then steal his pension and assets. That evening, the two perpetrators sedated the victim with crushed sleeping pills in his own house, after which they began to search the apartment.

However, the victim, who was drunk and dazed, soon regained consciousness and held them accountable, at which point the attackers dragged him to the bathroom and drowned him in the bathtub full of water.

After the victim passed away, the defendants took HUF 290,000 in cash and various items and then left the scene.

(MTI)