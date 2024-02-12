Social consultation on the Green Codex at the University of Debrecen

A round table discussion was held at the Kölcsey Center as an important stage in the social negotiation of the Environmental Protection Program of Debrecen, the Green Codex. Specialists from the University of Debrecen also contributed to the preparation of the environmental protection program in cooperation with the members of the Green Working Group.

It was highlighted at the event that the Green Codex defines serious and complex expectations and a system of tasks for the period between 2023 and 2026. The creators want Debrecen to apply for the title of Green Capital of Europe successfully, the basic document of which will be this program. László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, emphasized that the purpose of the event is consultation, during which even the shortcomings of the program can be drawn to attention.

The preparation of the Green Codex began last spring, as did the implementation of several of the measures included in it. This program is written not only by professionals but also by life, which is why we have already started the Civaqua program, tree planting, protective afforestation or the development of the Environmental Control System. These also clearly show that implementation is part of our everyday life

– announced László Papp, while thanking the scientific community of the University of Debrecen for their work.

In 2019, the city administration decided to raise environmental policy to a higher level.

One of the goals of the work was to create an active community. The Green Working Group was formed, joined by the University of Debrecen and the Future of Debrecen movement

– said Ákos Balázs, the deputy mayor responsible for city operations and green affairs. Ákos Balázs underlined: that Debrecen is a knowledge-based city that is proud of its traditions and at the same time looks for innovation opportunities, and the University of Debrecen is its main partner in this process.

The editor of the Green Codex, István Szűcs, professor of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen, also confirmed that this environmental protection program can never be ready, it must be interpreted dynamically.

The strategic document requires constant revision to adapt the planned measures to changes in the environment. This codex can only be successful if it can be formed with community participation

– said the university professor.

Certified nature conservation engineer Orsolya Hamecz, head of the Green Area Department of the Mayor’s Office of the County of Debrecen, co-editor pointed out that the Green Area Department was specifically involved in the development of the Green Codex from the point of view of ensuring its feasibility. Their work aims to ensure that the 50 measures are implemented in practice.

The topic group leaders of the Green Codex also presented the development process of each area and the experts contributing to it. Associate Professor Andrea Bauerné Gáthy spoke on behalf of the Institute of Economics and World Economics, Department of Environmental Economics, UD Faculty of Economics, regarding the cleanliness of the settlement environment, waste and green space management. László Stündl, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, spoke about the most important aspects of hydrography and municipal water management. Géza Husi, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, gave brief information on the topic of transport and energy. The head of the Faculty of Science and Technology, Sándor Kéki, presented the details regarding air cleanliness, and protection against noise and vibration. Szabolcs Lengyel, scientific advisor, and MTA doctor, shared essential information regarding nature conservation, biodiversity and attitude formation, while certified environmental researcher Tibor Schwarcz provided information regarding preventing environmental threats.

In the continuation, the participants of the consultation shared their comments and made suggestions. Among other things, the creation of additional bicycle paths was initiated, and ideas were also received regarding forest clearings, water management, or the protection of the diversity of the living world.

(unideb.hu)

Photo: DMJV