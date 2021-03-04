The University of Debrecen is in the top 450 on the QS thematic list

The University of Debrecen retains its place and is still among the top 450 on the latest London-based ranking of life and medicine. The University of Debrecen achieved the best results again this year in the field of agricultural science, where it is among the top 250 institutions globally.

401-450. ranked 55.7 points by the University of Debrecen in the 2021 QS World University Rankings By Subject thematic ranking of life sciences and medicine. Nine segments of the field of science were examined for the list, as the best Hungarian institution of the DE in the 201-250. holds a place in the field of agricultural science, in medicine it is in the top four hundred (351-400.), while in the biological ranking it is in the top 451-500.

The ranking was based on four criteria: academic recognition (opinions of universities around the world), employer recognition (views of universities in large sectors and companies in many sectors), citations of academic work related to a higher education institution, and an H-index assessing the results and impact of published work.

For this year’s thematic rankings, the renowned London-based ranking organization QS 1453 examined more than 13.9 million publications in 51 disciplines.

The Thematic Rankings in Life Sciences and Medicine topped Harvard University in the United States, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and Stanford University in the United States. Among Hungarian institutions, in addition to the University of Debrecen, the University of Semmelweis and the University of Szeged were included in the ranking list.

The full ranking is available on the QS website.

hirek.unideb.hu