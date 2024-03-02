Eight People Arrested For Sexual Exploitation in Belgium and Hungary

The Belgian Local Police Oostende, the Belgian Federal Police and the Hungarian National Police, supported by Europol and Eurojust, have targeted a criminal network involved in human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The action day in mid-February led to the arrests of eight people in Belgium and Hungary. Officers in Belgium arrested four Belgian, one French and one Hungarian person, while officers in Hungary arrested one Belgian and one Hungarian national.

During the raids, authorities seized 16 high-end vehicles, luxury goods including jewellery and luxury watches, digital equipment, and mobile phones, as well as 40 000 EUR in cash. The raid in Belgium led to the identification of three potential victims. During the operational activities in Hungary, officers identified and brought several other potential victims of the criminal network to safety.

Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided support during the investigation. Europol also provided operational analysis, operational intelligence and coordinated the operational activities.

During the action day, Europol deployed two of its experts to Belgium and one to Hungary to provide analytical and technical support to the national authorities.

The case was opened by Eurojust in February 2023 at the request of the Belgian authorities.

A Joint Investigation Team was set up between the Belgian and Hungarian authorities with the support of Eurojust in May 2023. One coordination meeting was hosted by the Agency to facilitate judicial cooperation.