The police are looking for thieves in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing the crime of theft.

According to the investigation data, two unknown men stole three laptops from an unlocked black car in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Kishegyesi Street in Debrecen on February 2, 2024, around 5:00 p.m.

The alleged perpetrators were recorded.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the men in the video or has information about the crime, report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (Budai Ézsaiás utca 4, Debrecen) or call 06-52/457, which is available 24 hours a day, or the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

(police.hu)