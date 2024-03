An exhibition of the works of the painter Zoltán Gonda opened on Friday, March 1st, in Debrecen, in the Bényi Gallery with the title “Nem Gond(a) 80!”.



The works of Zoltán Gonda, who was recently awarded the Debrecen Culture Award, can be found in domestic and foreign museums, galleries and private collectors, and his works can also be found in Poland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Romania, China, Canada, the USA, Slovakia and Macedonia.

The exhibition can be viewed until March 14.