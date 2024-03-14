People in Hungary could feel the Montenegrin earthquake

Thursday morning’s Montenegrin earthquake was felt on the upper floors of tall buildings in Hungary, the HUN-REN FI Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory told MTI early in the morning.



According to seismologist Erzsébet Győri, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred in Montenegro, near the Bosnia-Herzegovina border, at 4:06 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

In Hungary, the earthquake was also felt on the upper floors of tall buildings, the observatory received reports from Pécs and Budapest, the seismologist wrote.