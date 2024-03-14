People in Hungary could feel the Montenegrin earthquake

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on People in Hungary could feel the Montenegrin earthquake

Thursday morning’s Montenegrin earthquake was felt on the upper floors of tall buildings in Hungary, the HUN-REN FI Kövesligethy Radó Seismological Observatory told MTI early in the morning.


According to seismologist Erzsébet Győri, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred in Montenegro, near the Bosnia-Herzegovina border, at 4:06 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

In Hungary, the earthquake was also felt on the upper floors of tall buildings, the observatory received reports from Pécs and Budapest, the seismologist wrote.

Related Posts

People in Hungary could feel the Montenegrin earthquake

Bácsi Éva

MÁV-Volán group: it is worth preparing for changes during the long weekend of March 15

Bácsi Éva

Carbon Monoxide Detected in a Flat in Hajdúszoboszló

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen

52 m2 flat for sale
49 900 000 Ft

Debrecen

74 m2 flat for sale
91 300 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *