Traffic schedule in Debrecen on March 15

On Friday, March 15, 2024, DKV services will operate according to a public holiday schedule. Auchan customer buses will not operate on this day.

On March 15, in commemoration of the 1848/49 revolution and freedom struggle, festive events will be held on Petőfi tér and on the section between Piac utca, Holló János utca and Kossuth tér, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Traffic schedule of trams

On March 15, 2024, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., tram traffic will be suspended between Nagyállomás and Kossuth tér. Trams 1 run between Kálvin tér – Egyetem – Kálvin tér, while trams 2 run between Kálvin tér – Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér.

Electric substitute buses

Between 10:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., tram replacement buses marked 1V and 2V transport passengers on the following route:

Nagyállomás (bus stop 10) – Erzsébet utca – Antall József utca – Tisza István utca – Hatvan utca – Bethlen utca – Hunyadi János utca – Rákóczi utca – Burgundia utca – Klaipeda utca – Szent Anna utca – Attila tér – Wesselényi utca – Nagyállomás (bus stop 10)

The tram replacement buses stop at every stop on the route and follow each other every 10 minutes.

We would like to inform you that the ticket validated at the start of the journey can also be used after the transfer, but it must be validated on both vehicles.

SCHEDULE OF BUSES 1V AND 2V