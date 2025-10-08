Debrecen police arrest three men who allegedly made millions through fraudulent plumbing services

Fake plumbers scammed their victims out of millions of forints. Debrecen police caught them, seizing nearly 5 million forints as part of asset recovery efforts.

According to the data, the three-member gang offered drain cleaning services and advertised themselves in several places, mainly online. Their website listed fair, realistic prices, which many customers even confirmed over the phone.

The bogus “professionals” sometimes tried to make it look like they were doing actual work, but most of the time didn’t even bother. When they finished their so-called job, they demanded 10 to 20 times the previously agreed price, citing various excuses. One victim was asked to pay 3.3 million forints for work that was never done.

The perpetrators didn’t hesitate to threaten their victims either — if someone objected to the inflated price, they immediately changed tone and intimidated them.

Several reports have already been filed with the police, but according to current information, the number of victims is expected to be much higher. Investigators from Debrecen identified the members of the criminal gang and arrested the three men in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County at dawn on October 7. During the searches, police seized 4.8 million forints from them and took them to the Debrecen Police Headquarters. Two of them — brothers — were taken into custody, and a motion has been submitted for their pre-trial detention, while the third suspect remains at large pending the investigation.

They must answer for charges of fraud and extortion committed as part of an organized criminal group and on a commercial scale.

The police remind the public that fraudsters often pose as professionals and defraud unsuspecting victims of large sums of money. Do not let strangers into your home without verifying their identity! When hiring a tradesperson online, always check reviews and ratings. If someone behaves suspiciously or pressures you to pay quickly, cut off contact immediately and notify the police. Please also warn your elderly relatives, as they are the most frequent targets of such crimes.