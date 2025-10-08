Black and white and the myriad shades of gray – photo exhibition opens in Debrecen

Two years. More than 40 creators. One shared vision. Black-and-white photography is at once a confession and a silent cry – at the exhibition opening at the DEMKI Youth Center, over 40 photographers showcase how they see the world between light and shadow.

For more than five years, the group has provided inspiration and support to anyone wishing to explore and share the art of black-and-white photography. The Black & White Photo Community is not just a social space but a creative platform where professional, semi-amateur, and beginner photographers alike inspire each other and present their work.

The community, now nearly 4,000 members strong, presents its latest exhibition featuring a selection of the winning works from weekly challenges in 2023 and 2024. These pieces reflect the efforts of photographers who stood out each week, creating remarkable and captivating works.