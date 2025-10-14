Teen arrested in Debrecen for online festival ticket scam

The Debrecen police have completed the investigation against an 18-year-old young man who advertised festival tickets online at extremely low prices. As soon as buyers transferred the money, the teenager became unreachable.

The first report reached the police in July, stating that a user was offering festival tickets on a social media platform at a very attractive price, but failed to send them after receiving payment. The scammer initially engaged politely with interested buyers, but once the money appeared in his account, he immediately disappeared. It later emerged that he never had any such tickets.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters launched an investigation immediately and quickly identified an 18-year-old local youth, who was apprehended on July 16. According to the investigation, he defrauded five people using the same method, and proceedings were initiated against him for organized fraud.

The investigators completed all procedural actions and handed over the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

