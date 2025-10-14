World-renowned mathematician to give lecture on the future of AI at the University of Debrecen

A two-day international conference on applications of artificial intelligence will be held at the University of Debrecen on Wednesday and Thursday. The joint event of the university’s Faculty of Engineering and Faculty of Informatics is expected to host nearly 30 speakers and several hundred attendees. Among the presenters will be the world-renowned Russian-born mathematician Yurii Nesterov.

The English-language conference, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Aula of the University of Debrecen’s Main Building, will focus on synergies between classical computing (crisp, with sharply defined black-and-white boundaries), soft computing (removing sharp boundaries and closer to human thinking), and machine learning, which underpins artificial intelligence. The discussions will bring together both theoretical researchers and practicing professionals.

The main goal of the conference is to promote interdisciplinary collaboration and to showcase emerging trends in this field.

Key topics include fuzzy logic, neural networks, evolutionary computing, AI-driven control, and artificial intelligence optimization.

Péter Korondi, university professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Mechatronics at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Engineering, who will give several presentations at the event, told hirek.unideb.hu:

“Most people encounter artificial intelligence through ChatGPT, which can be considered an intelligent internet search engine. It finds the most likely answer to our question from the internet – it’s a completely different world. This conference partly deals with engineering and partly with modeling and controlling emotional processes using machine learning methods,” explained Korondi Péter.

The conference will host one of the leading international experts in AI optimization, the Russian-born world-famous mathematician Yurii Nesterov, who will speak for an hour about the philosophical and optimization aspects of artificial intelligence. Professor Nesterov currently teaches at one of Europe’s oldest universities, the University of Louvain in Belgium.

He will be followed in the plenary session by Chinese professor Xuehai Gao from Shanghai Dianji University, who will present an intelligent design system suitable for large-scale bearings.

The conference’s sectional sessions will cover topics such as AI development and digital transformation, the role of artificial intelligence in mechanical engineering design and manufacturing, data-driven polytopic modeling and control theory describing robot behavior based on artificial emotions, and vehicle mechatronics applications including battery modeling.

Two interdisciplinary research workshops from the University of Debrecen will also be showcased during the conference.

More information about the conference can be found here.

(unideb.hu)