Debrecen police target modified cars

Debrecen police regularly conduct traffic enforcement checks to prevent accidents, increase road safety, and remove rule-breakers from traffic.

These targeted operations are also carried out in cooperation with partner authorities, with special attention paid to curbing illegal street racing and identifying vehicles modified without proper authorization.

During the weekend inspection, traffic authority experts were also present and thoroughly examined the stopped vehicles. Out of several dozen cars, five were ordered to undergo an extraordinary technical inspection.

To detect violations and reduce them, the authorities plan to continue similar inspections in the future. Debrecen police remain committed to ensuring that no one is injured on the county’s roads.