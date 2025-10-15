DKV to host a Retro Festival

This autumn, the classic vehicles return to life once again. On Sunday, October 26, the legendary nostalgic vehicles will roll out from DKV’s depot. Visitors will once again have the chance to ride the iconic Ikarus 280T trolleybus, the MAZ trolleybus, and of course the famous Bengáli and Favázas trams, which always bring a special atmosphere to the city.

And if that weren’t enough, a mysterious guest will also make an appearance — a vehicle type that has never been seen in our city before. What kind will it be? That will be revealed soon.

Departure times:

The company reserves the right to modify the program! With the exception of the KCSV tram, all nostalgia rides are free of charge.