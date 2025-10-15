A large-scale residential project is being prepared in Debrecen

WING’s residential development brand, LIVING Homes, is reaching a new milestone as it launches its next major housing project in Debrecen.

On a 10,900-square-meter development site located in the city center of Debrecen, nearly 400 modern, energy-efficient apartments will be built in multiple phases. According to a post on the Budapest-based WING Zrt. social media page, the project will significantly expand the supply of newly built housing in Debrecen and offer long-term, sustainable homes with stable value for local buyers.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026. Most of the apartments will be available through the Otthon Start Program’s favorable loan scheme and can be purchased with a 20–80% payment schedule.

As reported by economix.hu, the majority of the apartments will be affordable units of 40–45 square meters, located in the area bordered by Hajnal Street, Alkotmány Street, and Csengő Street. These homes are designed primarily for students and young professionals in Debrecen, while larger two- and three-bedroom apartments will also be available for families.