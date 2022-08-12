Downtown garden cinema in Debrecen – Fight Club in English

Tonight, a movie will be shown again in the Modem’s inner garden. At nine o’clock in the evening, you can watch the iconic movie “Fight Club” in English, with Edward Norton and Bratt Pitt in the main roles.

David Fincher’s film has subtitles but is only recommended for those over 18. The venue is the MODEM Multimedia hall. Ticket price: HUF 1,000.

Two more films will be shown in Modem’s garden cinema this summer. On August 16, Jurassic Park, and on August 17, Mamma Mia!