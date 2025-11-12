Ukrainian man caught on a bus in Debrecen with a full arsenal of drugs

A young Ukrainian man was traveling on a bus in Debrecen with an entire arsenal of drugs. Police questioned him as a suspect and took him into custody.

The 20-year-old foreign national was checked by ticket inspectors on a bus in Debrecen on the afternoon of November 9. They immediately noticed that the passenger was acting very nervously, and his clothes emitted a strong, pungent odor. When they questioned the Ukrainian citizen about the smell, the young man took a small package of what appeared to be drugs out of his bag and showed it to them. The inspectors were surprised by his blunt honesty, but at the next stop they asked him to get off the bus and notified the police.

Patrol officers arrived within minutes, verified the man’s identity, and searched his clothes and bag. They found nearly 100 foil-wrapped and tape-sealed packages containing approximately 600 grams of marijuana and 165 grams of white powder.

Investigators questioned him as a suspect for drug possession and placed him in criminal custody. During the ongoing investigation, police will also examine the purpose of him carrying such a large amount of illegal substances and whether there is reason to suspect drug trafficking.

(police.hu)