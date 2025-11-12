Wizz Air flight diverted from Debrecen due to dense fog

A Wizz Air flight from London was unable to land at Debrecen International Airport on Tuesday morning due to extremely dense fog covering the city and surrounding areas. The aircraft was forced to return to Budapest Airport with its passengers on board.

The plane was scheduled to land at Debrecen at 9:40 a.m., but despite multiple attempts to approach the airport, the fog remained too thick. For safety reasons, the pilots ultimately redirected the flight to Budapest, where it landed safely, reports haon.hu.

Passengers expecting to arrive in Debrecen had to continue their journey from Budapest. In such cases, airline customer service is available to assist with onward travel arrangements and provide information regarding potential compensation or refunds.

Fog is a common occurrence in the Great Hungarian Plain during November, occasionally disrupting air traffic. It is not uncommon for flights bound for Debrecen to be redirected to Budapest under these conditions.