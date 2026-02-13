Police cracked down on young drug users in Debrecen

The Debrecen police have concluded their investigation against three young men.

Last March, as part of the DELTA Program, officers carried out inspections at several entertainment venues in Hajdú-Bihar County. At a hospitality venue in Debrecen, they found marijuana, tablets, and a white powder suspected to be drugs in the possession of three young men.

Criminal investigators questioned all three as suspects for drug possession. In recent days, they completed the investigation and forwarded the case files to the prosecutor’s office with a recommendation to press charges.

(debreceninap.hu)