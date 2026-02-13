A cold front will hit Sunday, dropping temperatures by over 10°C and bringing snow and gale-force winds

A cold snap will cause temperatures to drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday, HungaroMet Zrt. warned on its Facebook page on Friday.

They explained that a cyclone is currently swirling over the Iberian Peninsula and will move southeast and east over the next two days, deepening as it goes. The precipitation zone of this system will reach the Carpathian Basin from Saturday evening, bringing rain and showers.

They added that behind the cyclone, a cold air mass will start moving toward the Carpathian Basin. During Saturday, this air mass will still remain north of the Alps and Carpathians. However, from late Saturday evening, the flow will shift to the north, and on Sunday the northern wind will strengthen over a larger area, even reaching stormy levels, bringing a cold air mass more than 10 degrees colder.

According to the forecast, from early Sunday morning, first in Northwest Transdanubia and soon after in other areas, sleet and snow can be expected, arriving latest in the southeastern part of the Great Plain.

Most of the precipitation is expected to be rain, and after the change in state it will quickly decrease, so a thin layer of snow may mainly form in mountainous areas, with less chance on flatlands. Snow showers and snowfall may persist the longest along the Tisza River.

Saturday will still be mild and spring-like, with temperatures peaking between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, slightly cooler only in northern Borsod. From late Saturday evening, however, it will steadily get colder, with Sunday’s peak temperature likely occurring in the morning, as temperatures will continue to drop during the day.

On Sunday, cloud cover will decrease from the west, with skies clearing in Transdanubia by the afternoon. The north and northwest winds will be accompanied by stormy gusts in most of Transdanubia and the northeastern counties, with the strongest gusts reaching 80–90 km/h in wind-exposed areas.

(MTI)