Driver charged after pedestrian hit in Hajdúnánás, resulting in permanent injury

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against a woman for the offence of negligent causing of a serious road traffic accident, after she failed to notice a pedestrian crossing the road illegally and hit him with her car.

According to the indictment, the defendant was driving in the town of Hajdúnánás on the morning of 16 December 2023. The sun was shining directly into her eyes, and a pedestrian was crossing the road diagonally from the left side. Due partly to inattention and partly to the sunlight, the driver noticed the pedestrian too late and struck him.

The victim suffered injuries that resulted in permanent disability during recovery.

The driver violated general road safety obligations under the Highway Code (KRESZ), which contributed to the accident. At the same time, the pedestrian was also found to have committed a traffic violation.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has submitted an indictment to the Debrecen District Court for negligent causing of a road traffic accident resulting in permanent disability. In the indictment, the prosecution requested that the court issue a penalty order without holding a trial, imposing a fine and a temporary ban on driving.

(ugyeszseg.hu)