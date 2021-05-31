Katinka Hosszú won three medals on Sunday

Hosszú Katinka won one gold and two bronze medals on the second day of the opening station of the floating Mare Nostrum series in Monte Carlo.

According to a report on the website of the two-day big pool race, the three-time Olympic champion – who won 400 meters mixed and 100 meters butterfly on Saturday and finished second 200 meters fast – won 200 meters mixed on Sunday. In this race, as a day earlier, only in the long run in 2018 was European champion Frenchman Fantine Lesaffre, who was overtaken by 2: 13.14 minutes, a good second and a half seconds.

The 32-year-old Hosszú Katinka Sunday won a bronze medal on 100 meters back (1: 02.00) and a 200-meter butterfly (2: 12.77), while Evelyn Verrasztó finished third 100 meters fast (55.82).

The series continues in Canet-en-Roussillon on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then ends in Barcelona on Saturdays and Sundays.

debreceninap.hu