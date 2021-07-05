The dreams of the Gladiators have been shattered

The American football team of the University of Debrecen was defeated by the Budapest Cowbells 2, even though it could have gone on even without a game – writes DEAC.hu.

The match did not start badly for the Gladiators, as Kis Lóránt scored the ball almost immediately. The guest ensemble could not take advantage of the opportunity. The Kolompos, on the other hand, scored a touchdown by catching Ákos Tóth (6-0).

He was able to react quickly with the running of DEAC and Richárd Roják, as well as with the extra of Lajos Szabó (6-7). After that, the people of the capital started to hang out and worked out two ball possession advantages with the catches of Zsolt Márton (20-7). Towards the end of the half, the Gladiators made good progress.

At the end of a well-built drive, Áron Erdélyi brought his team within range with his first TD of the year (20-14). However, the away defense from the first half could not pull out until the break, Tóth brought another six-point to the colossals, leaving the two touchdown differences (26-14). However, it was a great loss that Patrik Panykó’s tibia was damaged, so not only the meeting, but also the season was over for him.

DEAC exploded into reality in the second half. Roman Boguslawsky practically took the team with his runs on his back. At the end of the fast drive, the Ukrainian runner brought back hopes of victory (26-21). However, the defense in Debrecen still did not find itself.

With another catch from Martin and two points from Marcell Kelemen, the difference in possession of the two balls was restored (34-21). We didn’t have to wait long for another answer, as Donát Cseh, who excelled against Eger, scored a touchdown with a catch of more than halfway (34-28). So for the last part of the game, there was only one TD between the two teams.

Budapest Cowbells, on the other hand, reached the end zone again through Kelemen (40-28). Time worked more and more against DEAC. Although the gladiators had the opportunity to score points, they could not break through the defenses of the natives when they reached the red zone. So by 40-28, the colossals won and made it to the Pannon Bowl.

Coach rating:

“We already had problems before the match: we arrived late, we warmed up a little hurriedly. Then, while we were already waiting for the kick-off, it turned out that the ambulance was also late, which arrived 1-2 minutes before the agreed deadline. Unfortunately, this left its mark on the first quarter: the Cowbells took the lead, and then we ran only after the result throughout the match. Regardless, I feel like we played a great, exciting clash, we were close to creating the opportunity for the translation several times, but we had no antidote to the Cowbells offense, ”said Ottó Gyarmati, head coach of DEAC Gladiators.

Budapest Cowbells 2 – DEAC Gladiators 40-28 (6-0, 20-14, 8-14, 6-0)

Scorers: Zsolt Márton 3 TD, Ákos Tóth 2 TD, Marcell Kelemen 1 TD and 1 PAT, Márton Szekeres 2 XP and Roman Boguslawsky, Donát Cseh, Áron Erdélyi, Richárd Roják 1-1 TD, Lajos Szabó 4 XP

debreceninap.hu

Photo: László Makranczi