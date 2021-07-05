Mohamed Aida and László Cseh carry the Hungarian flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics

At the opening of the Tokyo Games, fencer Mohamed Aida and swimmer László Cseh will carry the Hungarian flag, the former athlete will take part in the seventh and the latter in the fifth Olympics.

The website of the Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) reminded that for the first time in the history of the openings, 1-1 female and male athletes from each country will be able to carry the national flag together. It was emphasized that while two Olympic Olympic champions could say the text of the oath at the Olympic vows – Ajna Késely swimmer and István Péni sports shooter – at the suggestion of the MOB athletes’ committee, two routine competitors were chosen at the flag bearers.

World Championship silver medalist European champion Mohamed Aida said it was a great honor to be one of the flag bearers and struggled with tears when she heard the news.

“It’s one of the biggest things for an athlete. It’s an uplifting feeling to walk through the stadium while we know the whole world is watching us. I’ve attended six Olympics so far, and I’ve been there at almost every opening ceremony. Each ceremony is preceded by a long wait, it takes a long time to get to the procession, but when one enters a crowded stadium, it is a cathartic experience that makes up for everything. Being able to carry the flag this time amounts to a gold medal for me. I am preparing for my seventh Olympics with the same determination and excitement as for the very first time. ”

She said.

The other flag bearer, the four-time Olympic silver, double bronze medalist, world and European champion László Cseh, had to reconsider his invitation, as he had not participated in any Olympic opening so far, because he had to compete the next day or the day after, and he did not have a “desire to perform”.

“I thought about it a lot, talked to my wife, and realized it was such a huge honor to accept the invitation. After the Olympics, I am retiring from active racing, so I really want to swim in Tokyo with pleasure. My goal is to end my career by putting myself there one last time. ”

He said.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on July 23.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: olimpia.hu