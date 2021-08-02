Szijjártó in Talks on Hungaroring Upgrades

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó discussed road safety measures and planned upgrades to the Hungaroring racing circuit with Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the United Nations Special Envoy for Road Safety.

In a Facebook post, Szijjártó announced that as part of a new partnership with the FIA, Hungary will donate 6,300 motorcycle helmets to Kenya with a view to reducing fatal motorcycle accidents there. Hungary has also agreed to create the production capacities to manufacture one million helmets conforming to UN safety standards that can be worn in countries with high temperatures, Szijjártó said. Also, Hungary will contribute 30,000 US dollars to the UN’s road safety fund this year, he added. As regards the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, Szijjártó said the upgrade plans for the Hungaroring will be finalised within the coming months. “We are proud that the Hungaroring has enjoyed an uninterrupted run on the Formula One calendar since the first race,” the minister said. The 36th F1 Hungarian Grand Prix is being held at the Hungaroring this weekend.

László Palkovics, the innovation and technology minister, held talks with Stefano Domenicali, head of the F1 group. He said after the talks that Formula One racing events will be “certainly” continued until 2037 at the Hungaroring.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay