All Values of Hortobágy Will Be on Show for Visitors

The three-day series of events related to the feast of founding the Hungarian state are intended to make up for the programmes cancelled due to the epidemic, and the new hungaricum of the world heritage puszta will also be presented.

The programme series called „Feast on the puszta! – our national values on mirage-abundant Hortobágy” is realised with support from the City of Debrecen. This year, the bridge fair will also be part of the „Feats on the puszta!” programme series. The herdsmen competition and the shepherds meeting that were cancelled in the spring will also be organised. This will be the 25th such event, where bullwhips will also play a key role. The programmes of the „Feast on the puszta!” event will be held at four locations in Hortobágy between 20 and 22 August 2021.