Debrecen Card Holders Offered Discounts By Stores and Catering Units

The number of places where city card holders can claim discounts has increased to twenty-eight. Several commercial and catering units have joined the list, offering unique opportunities to locals of Debrecen.

Permanent residents of Debrecen have been able to request Debrecen City Cards since June 2020. Users immediately received significant discounts at Aquaticum Debrecen Waterpark, but cultural and sport organisations also provided discounts on their ticket and rental prices. Now another twenty service providers have joined the circle – announced Vice Mayor Diána Széles at the press event she held in Vintage World cafe & flower shop on 12 July 2021.