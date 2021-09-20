Hungarian National Breaks Guinness Record for Most Tennis Rackets Strung in 24 Hours

Hungarian tennis club owner Zsolt Velcz has broken the Guinness World Record for the most tennis rackets strung in 24 hours.

He strung 84 tennis rackets in 24 hours, beating the previous record of 71 set in 2018 by Dutch pro tour stringer Tim Rothengatter. Velcz, who has been stringing tennis rackets for almost 40 years, already broke Rothengatter’s record in the 20th hour of his attempt. The 70th tennis racket he strung belonged to Austria’s US Open winner Dominic Thiem, the 71st to Hungarian four-time Grand Slam Doubles winner Tímea Babos, while the record-breaking 72nd racket belonged to top Hungarian player Márton Fucsovics.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay